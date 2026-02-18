Ours is fighters’ lineage, yours is of traitors: KTR to Revanth

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that there were only two kinds of people in the state -- those who stand for Telangana and those who betray it.

“We are the lineage of fighters. You belong to the lineage of traitors,” Rama Rao told the Congress, while participating in the 72nd birthday celebrations of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Rama Rao claimed that the BRS belongs to the lineage of Rani Rudrama Devi, Komaram Bheem, Sammakka-Saralamma, Doddi Komurayya and others. “We are the sons of Telangana soil who stand upright with dignity. Ours is not a lineage of feudal lords. Ours is the lineage of KCR, who dares to draw the line and fight. We are not puppets of Delhi’s high command,” he said.

Recalling the role of KCR in the statehood movement, he said: “KCR never claimed himself jaatipita. But Telangana people fondly refer to him jaatipita,” he said.

“Telangana itself is the legacy of KCR. The Telangana state is the very imprint of KCR. How can you erase it? No matter how much you insult us or use abusive language, one thing remains true — KCR is a towering personality. You cannot erase his work. You don’t compare yourself with KCR,” Rama Rao told Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.