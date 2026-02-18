Rahul to review two years of Congress governance in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will hold a review meeting with Telangana Congress leaders in New Delhi on Thursday to assess the Congress’ two-year governance in the state.

According to party sources, the meeting will be held at the AICC headquarters at 10 am. It will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior party functionaries. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan are also expected to attend the meeting.

The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues are understood to be preparing detailed reports, outlining the achievements of the government over the past two years. The discussions are likely to focus on government’s performance as well as organisational matters, including Cabinet expansion, filling of nominated posts and appointments to mandal- and district-level party committees.

Party’s state leaders are also expected to highlight the Congress’ performance in the recently held urban and rural local body elections.

While issues specific to Telangana will be central to the deliberations, sources said that the meeting also aims to strengthen the party, especially in the state where Assembly elections are due to be conducted in the near future.

The leadership is also likely to give directions on party’s priorities with regard to welfare and developmental schemes.