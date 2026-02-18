Rare 6-planet parade to be visible over Telangana on February 28

HYDERABAD: The night sky over Telangana will offer a rare spectacle in February as six planets line up in a celestial parade, giving stargazers a chance to witness the event.

The alignment, which began in mid-February, will peak on February 28 when Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus and Jupiter appear together in the evening sky, visible shortly after sunset across the Deccan Plateau.

According to NASA, this is a visual phenomenon rather than a perfect alignment, as planets orbit the Sun along the ecliptic plane and occasionally appear clustered from Earth.

The event can largely be observed with the naked eye, with Venus and Jupiter expected to appear brightest even under city lights. Amateur astronomers using telescopes may also spot faint Neptune and some of Jupiter’s moons.