Telangana HC sentences Medak collector to six months jail

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has held Medak Collector Rahul Raj, IAS, guilty of wilful disobedience of court directions and sentenced him to six months’ simple imprisonment with a fine of `2,000. Justice K Lakshman suspended imprisonment for four weeks from the date of judgment.

The contempt case arose from alleged non-compliance with a June 4, 2024, order concerning land measuring Ac.2.22 guntas in Bonal village. The petitioner sought mutation and a pattadar passbook after succession.

The court had earlier set aside proceedings and ordered fresh enquiry with proper notices. However, fresh proceedings again rejected the claim without proof of notice. Though the State claimed notice was sent via WhatsApp, it was not disclosed in affidavits.

Observing this as the second litigation round and denial of fair hearing, the court termed the violation deliberate and criticised authorities for forcing a 51-year-old woman into repeated litigation, invoking contempt jurisdiction and imposing the sentence.