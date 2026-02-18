Telangana to chart Future City growth with master plan

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to prepare a Vision and Comprehensive Master Plan 2047 for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), with the aim of positioning the proposed city as a planned urban extension with coordinated industrial, residential and environmental development.
Conceived as a Special Development Authority under the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975, FCDA covers about 765 sq km across seven mandals and 56 revenue villages. Of these, 36 villages were earlier part of the HMDA Master Plan 2031, while 20 villages lying outside the HMDA boundary have now been brought under FCDA.
The FCDA region includes existing settlements, expanding industrial corridors, ecologically sensitive zones and evolving infrastructure networks. Large tracts, however, remain outside any statutory planning framework, resulting in fragmented land use and infrastructure stress. The proposed master plan is intended to consolidate ongoing initiatives, provide regulatory clarity and define a long-term growth strategy, while embedding climate resilience, net-zero readiness and inclusive development principles under the guidance of the MAUD.
Sources said the state government plans to engage national and international consultancy firms to prepare the Vision FCDA 2047 and the comprehensive master plan. The selected firm will be required to complete the assignment within nine months of signing the contract.
The consultant’s scope of work would include preparation of a vision document, base maps and thematic data, high-resolution satellite imagery, digitised maps, a comprehensive mobility plan, energy demand and supply assessment, climate resilience and blue-green infrastructure plans, zoning and Development Control Regulations, infrastructure and capital investment plans, and draft and final master plan reports leading to gazette notification.
Officials said a dedicated master plan is required as FCDA lies between two planning regimes — the HMDA Master Plan 2031 to the north and a flagship industrial cluster in the central zone anchored in life sciences, electronics and advanced manufacturing, while the southern part remains largely rural with no statutory land-use plan.
The master plan is expected to act as a balancing framework, aligning industrial expansion with housing, social infrastructure and environmental safeguards, while providing flexibility for future growth. By phasing development in line with infrastructure readiness and ecological capacity, the plan aims to offer predictability for governance, confidence for investors and stability for communities.