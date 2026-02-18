Telangana to chart Future City growth with master plan

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to prepare a Vision and Comprehensive Master Plan 2047 for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), with the aim of positioning the proposed city as a planned urban extension with coordinated industrial, residential and environmental development.

Conceived as a Special Development Authority under the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975, FCDA covers about 765 sq km across seven mandals and 56 revenue villages. Of these, 36 villages were earlier part of the HMDA Master Plan 2031, while 20 villages lying outside the HMDA boundary have now been brought under FCDA.

The FCDA region includes existing settlements, expanding industrial corridors, ecologically sensitive zones and evolving infrastructure networks. Large tracts, however, remain outside any statutory planning framework, resulting in fragmented land use and infrastructure stress. The proposed master plan is intended to consolidate ongoing initiatives, provide regulatory clarity and define a long-term growth strategy, while embedding climate resilience, net-zero readiness and inclusive development principles under the guidance of the MAUD.

Sources said the state government plans to engage national and international consultancy firms to prepare the Vision FCDA 2047 and the comprehensive master plan. The selected firm will be required to complete the assignment within nine months of signing the contract.