Telangana's Kythanpelly municipal chairperson election put off amid violence

ADILABAD: Tension peaked in the Kythanpally municipality in Mancherial district on Tuesday as leaders and activists of the BRS staged a violent protest, pelting stones and slippers at a vehicle carrying Labour and Mining Minister Gaddam Vivek and Peddapalli MP G Vamshi.

The incident occurred when the two Congress leaders were arriving at the Kythanpally municipal office to cast their ex-officio votes.

In the attack, the glass windows of the minister’s vehicle were shattered. Protestors also obstructed the vehicle, preventing it from moving forward. During the ensuing melee, at least five individuals, including a police constable, sustained injuries. They were initially shifted to a local hospital before being taken to Mancherial and subsequently to Hyderabad for further treatment.

In the wake of the high drama, officials were compelled to postpone the elections for the positions of chairperson and vice chairperson. Following the incident, political parties moved their councillors to camps, where they are being held in captivity until the elections for the leadership positions of the urban local body (ULB) are held.

The Kythanpally municipality comprises 22 municipal wards. The BRS secured 10 seats, the CPI won 4, Congress bagged 7, and one seat went to an Independent. With the BRS and CPI alliance holding a combined 14 seats, they hold the majority required to elect the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

With the inclusion of ex officio votes of Vivek, Vamshi and the support of the Independent councillor, the Congress’s strength effectively rose to 10.

Later speaking to the media, Vivek condemned the attack, stating, “for the past two and a half years, we have not used the police unnecessarily. Even the elections in the Chennur assembly constituency were held peacefully, and no complaints were received.”