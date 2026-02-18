Two held for making ‘drug offering’ video in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested two persons for allegedly making a social media video showing a banned drug as an offering at a temple on February 15, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar shared the video on X on Tuesday and warned that legal action would be taken against those involved. In the clip, two individuals are seen stating they would offer contraband to god.

Calling the act disgraceful, the CP said Maha Shivaratri symbolises devotion and added, “On this most sacred day, displaying intoxicants in the name of divine offerings is most disgraceful.”

He advised youth not to sacrifice their future for momentary online fame. Later, the Charminar Task Force arrested Sabhavath Sri Charan and Varthevath Vijau Krishna and handed them over to the Falaknuma police for further investigation.

Man sells ganja-laced ‘thandai’, arrested

Excise police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling ganja-laced milk, known as ‘thandai’, in Uppuguda.

The accused, B Vikas Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was selling the drink mixed with ganja at `150 per glass. Thandai is traditionally prepared with milk, dry fruits and ice and is usually sold at around `50 per glass.

Police said Sharma was adding ganja and charging a higher price. Acting on a tip-off, officials raided his house and seized 1,920 ganja-laced chocolates. During questioning, he reportedly confessed that he had brought them from Agra.

A case has been registered and investigation is under way.