AICC summoning Telangana Cabinet for review insult to state: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that summoning the Telangana Cabinet to Delhi for a “review” indicates erosion of democratic spirit and the self-respect of Telangana.

Recalling that Telangana was formed after immense sacrifices for self-rule and political dignity, Harish said that “today it is being made to bow before a Delhi durbar”.

He wondered if the people of Telangana voted for an independent government or for a “remote control” government that is being operated from Delhi.

In an open letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Harish slammed the Congress leadership for the “collapse of governance and betrayal of promises” in Telangana.

The BRS leader reminded the Congress leadership of the promises made during the elections and pointed out that despite assurances that guarantees would be implemented within 100 days, nearly two-and-a-half years have passed without fulfilment. He demanded that the Congress leadership direct Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to honour these commitments at least now.