Bheemeswara Swamy temple's Anna prasadam dumped in garbage vehicle at Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An alleged act of negligence by staff at the Bheemeswara Swamy temple has triggered concern after the Annapooja prasadam was reportedly found dumped in a garbage tractor on Wednesday.

Sources said the anna prasadam, considered sacred after being offered to the Shiva Linga and distributed to devotees, was allegedly discarded instead of being properly served.

Nearly 20 kg of prasadam was found in the garbage vehicle, prompting anger among devotees, who said the act hurt religious sentiments.

While temple authorities have not issued a statement, sources said that the incident is under inquiry. Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to reach temple EO L Rama Devi for a comment on the issue.