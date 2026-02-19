Cognizant drops plans for two IT SEZs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tech firm Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited has withdrawn its proposal to develop two IT/ITES Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Telangana and sought de-notification of the land allocated to it for the purpose at Nanakramguda and Adibatla.

Following approval by the Board of Approval for SEZs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has de-notified the entire 2.16 ha allotted for the Nanakramguda SEZ and issued a notification to this effect.

Cognizant received the Letter of Approval (LoA) for the Nanakramguda SEZ on April 21, 2016. The approval expired on April 20, 2019, and no extension was sought. Further, no development activity was undertaken. The company wrote to the state government seeking full de-notification on October 15, 2019, following which the state recommended de-notification to the Union government on September 2, 2024.

For the Adibatla SEZ, Cognizant received the LoA on January 7, 2008, for 16.19 ha. Extensions were granted up to 2015. The company executed a bond-cum-legal undertaking for Rs 12 crore on November 22, 2011, but only a perimeter compound wall was built.

Cognizant cited the need for close proximity to employees for 24/7 operations, stating that the distance from Hyderabad led to attrition and constrained business growth.

Accepting the explanation, the Board of Approval has recommended de-notification of the entire 16.19 ha at Adibatla. The notification is awaited. Once de-notified, the land will be governed by state land-use guidelines and master plans.