Expedite all irrigation project works during summer: Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday wanted the irrigation officials to make optimum use of the critical summer construction window (February to June) to step up the pace of works on the ongoing projects and ensure their completion before the monsoon sets in.

The minister also said the land acquisition process, which is key for implementation of projects, would be completed on a war footing.

During a review meeting on the irrigation works in Nalgonda district at Mellacheruvu where he took part in different official programmes, the minister stressed the need for 24-hour operations at key project sites to ensure rapid advancement while maintaining the highest quality standards in the works.

He directed officials and contractors to prioritise acceleration of works during the dry season, as monsoon-related challenges, including backwater effects from the Krishna river at Pulichintala, may make it difficult to complete the works.

Uttam announced plans to review progress of works every 10 days in the erstwhile Nalgonda district involving the district collectors concerned and called for direct reporting of issues to him to avoid delays.

Uttam said that there should not be any funding hurdles for the land acquisition process. He wanted the revenue officials to expedite the land acquisition process, assuring compensation payments to the farmers parting with their lands in time, and ensure the timely completion of the irrigation projects.

The minister said that irrigation support should be extended to every acre of the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal ayacut, making the tail-end ayacut an immediate priority.