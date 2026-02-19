Life sciences key to $3tn Telangana economy, says IT Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said Telangana aims to build a $3-trillion economy by 2047, with life sciences as a core growth driver.

Speaking at the valedictory session of BioAsia 2026 at HITEX, he said the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ initiative seeks to raise the state’s contribution to national GDP to 10%.

“BioAsia 2026 has been a phenomenal success and once again demonstrated Telangana’s strong leadership in the global life sciences,” he added.

“This has been the most successful edition of BioAsia to date, creating pathways for global partnerships and fostering innovation in AI, automation, cell and gene therapies and advanced manufacturing,” he remarked.

The minister pointed out that the state has witnessed significant international engagement, with global companies from France, Indonesia and the US, as well as Novartis, recognising Hyderabad as a key hub for investment and innovation.

“Initiatives such as the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 will ensure Telangana continues to attract global capital, talent and expertise while delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide,” Sridhar said.