Life sciences key to $3tn Telangana economy, says IT Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said Telangana aims to build a $3-trillion economy by 2047, with life sciences as a core growth driver.
Speaking at the valedictory session of BioAsia 2026 at HITEX, he said the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ initiative seeks to raise the state’s contribution to national GDP to 10%.
“BioAsia 2026 has been a phenomenal success and once again demonstrated Telangana’s strong leadership in the global life sciences,” he added.
“This has been the most successful edition of BioAsia to date, creating pathways for global partnerships and fostering innovation in AI, automation, cell and gene therapies and advanced manufacturing,” he remarked.
The minister pointed out that the state has witnessed significant international engagement, with global companies from France, Indonesia and the US, as well as Novartis, recognising Hyderabad as a key hub for investment and innovation.
“Initiatives such as the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 will ensure Telangana continues to attract global capital, talent and expertise while delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide,” Sridhar said.
In a fireside chat titled ‘Telangana Rising 2047: Building a World-Class Life Sciences Ecosystem’, the minister outlined a roadmap to position Telangana as a global hub. Since December 2023, the state has attracted Rs 73,360 crore in life sciences investments, generating nearly one lakh jobs.
He referred to the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy (2026-2030), the proposed Telangana Life Sciences School, the OneBio Incubator, expansion of Genome Valley and development of Pharma Villages as key pillars of growth.
Telangana is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies, accounting for nearly one-third of India’s pharmaceutical production and about one-fifth of pharma exports, he said. Companies including Sanofi, Opella, Vaxxinova Animal Health, Tredence and Rx Propellant expressed interest in investing during the summit.
The event saw participation from 4,394 delegates, including representatives of Fortune 500 firms, and hosted more than 4,000 business-to-business meetings.