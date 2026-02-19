Rajya Sabha polls: Congress eyes on Sudershan Reddy, Singhvi for Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Accordingly, two seats from Telangana, which will fall vacant after the terms of Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress and KR Suresh Reddy of the BRS end on April 9, 2026, will be filled.

Congress sources said the high command is considering nominating former Supreme Court judge and INDIA bloc vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy for one of the seats, citing his national profile and Telangana roots, and renominating Singhvi, who is a senior Supreme Court advocate. Singhvi was elected unopposed in a byelection in August 2024 to serve a truncated two-year term.

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on February 26, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, with scrutiny on March 6. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until March 9. Polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16, followed by counting at 5 pm on the same day. The poll process will conclude by March 20.

The Commission said only integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-determined specifications, supplied by the returning officer, will be permitted for marking preferences on ballot papers. No other pens will be allowed. Observers will be deployed to oversee the conduct of the elections.