Telangana CM Revanth, Congress leaders reach Delhi for meeting with high command

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, reached Delhi to attend a meeting with the high command.

The meeting comes a day after the schedule for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha seats, including two from Telangana, was released by the Election Commission.

During their meeting with the central leadership, Telangana leaders are likely to discuss probable candidates for the two RS seats.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress high command has been reviewing the political situation in all states, and the Telangana meeting is a part of the ongoing exercise.

He added that the party had already reviewed the situation in as many as 11 states. He also said that the discussions would focus on party organisation and the implementation of welfare measures.

The state leadership is likely to take up the impending Cabinet expansion and also discuss the recent Jubilee Hills byelection, gram panchayat and municipal elections.

Kharge or Rahul to attend training prog

Earlier speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Mahesh Goud said that either AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge or Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend training sessions to be organised for District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Vikarabad from February 21.

CM to attend AI Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, is scheduled to participate in the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. On Wednesday, he attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief minister had left for the national capital after attending the Mumbai Climate Week conclave in the Maharashtra capital.