Telangana CM Revanth Reddy: Net Zero Hyderabad by 2034 is our goal

HYDERABAD: Stating that Hyderabad was targeted to achieve Net Zero by 2034, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that his government will undertake a city-wide carbon footprint audit. He said that within five years there would be almost no industry or factory within the urban area, with units progressively shifting to peri-urban zones.

Speaking at Mumbai Climate Week organised by the Government of Maharashtra in Mumbai, Revanth outlined sustainability measures, including the rejuvenation of the Musi River, lake restoration, strengthening of water and energy grids, and the setting up of HYDRAA, described as India’s first dedicated environmental police force.

Tracing India’s development phases, he said priorities from 1950 to 1990 centred on education and irrigation, followed by liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation from 1991 to 2020, which made India a services hub. He said manufacturing opportunities were missed, but the approach has changed, especially after Covid.

Calling energy the real currency of any economy, the chief minister said development is reflected in power generation and consumption. Telangana’s average daily consumption is 16,610 MW. Peak demand touched 17,162 MW last year, is expected to cross 19,000 MW this year, and is projected to exceed 34,000 MW by 2034 as the state targets a $1 tn economy. About 24.8% of the state’s power is sourced from green energy, Revanth said.