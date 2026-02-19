Telangana HC seeks affidavit on Damagundam afforestation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Government Pleader (Forest department) to file a detailed affidavit on the extent of afforestation carried out on land identified for the proposed Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) radar project in the Damagundam Reserve Forest.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin also asked the amicus curiae to inspect the site, verify the plantation undertaken, assess plant survival, and submit a report. The amicus was directed to inform the Forest department in advance to facilitate arrangements. The case was posted to April 2, 2026.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Damagundam Forest Protection JAC challenging the ELF radar project. The petitioner alleged the project was arbitrary and illegal, harmful to the forest ecosystem, and that information furnished by the Union government was vague.

The PIL seeks cancellation of a 2014 GO, a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment, a public hearing, preparation of a People’s Biodiversity Register, recognition of gram panchayat patent rights over medicinal plants, and protection of religious sites in the forest.

The Additional Solicitor General told the court that the Navy had deposited over `300 crore for afforestation and that stage-wise compliance was under way. He said the state had planted over nine lakh saplings, around 3.5 lakh at Vikarabad and 5.5 lakh at Aamangal, relocated 8,067 plants, and planted about 25,000 more by December 2025. Against a target of 11.74 lakh saplings, more than nine lakh had been planted, the ASG said.

He submitted that construction could not be stalled as the project related to national defence and security, adding that further funds were not being sanctioned due to the pendency of the PIL.