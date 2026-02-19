Telangana HC seeks timeline on lift safety law

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government over delays in bringing a comprehensive law to regulate lift safety, noting that proposals have been under consideration since 2015. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a PIL initiated through a letter to the the chief justice in March 2025 and later formalised by advocate Barkat Ali Khan.

The bench asked whether a comprehensive Lift Act had been enacted and, if so, when it would become operational. It directed the state to file an affidavit on the current status of the legislation and adjourned the matter for four weeks.

The government counsel said a draft Act had been prepared and enacted on September 9, 2025, and was under active consideration, adding that it may take about six months to come into force. Khan told the court he had studied lift safety laws in other states and submitted guidelines to prevent accidents. He also cited recent deaths and injuries in lift-related incidents, arguing that several cases go unreported.