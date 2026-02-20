AI, quantum integration a pedagogical necessity: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: “The intersection of AI and Quantum technology is not just a scientific milestone but a pedagogical necessity. Our universities must transition from being consumers of technology to becoming the architects of indigenous AI solutions that reflect Indian ethics and values,” Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said while speaking during the inaugural session of the Central Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet 2025-26 on Thursday.

Osmania University, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities, hosted the inaugural session of the Central Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet 2025-26, bringing together over 100 vice chancellors from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The two-day conclave focused on the theme ‘Creating AI and Quantum-Enabled Higher Educational Institutions’. During the conference, dignitaries deliberated on integrating AI and Quantum technologies into mainstream learning, leveraging AI for transparent administration, promoting ‘Made in India’ AI products, and establishing global standards for responsible technology use.

The Governor underscored the urgency of integrating emerging technologies into higher education and emphasised the state’s commitment to fostering innovation-driven academic ecosystems. Vice Chancellor of Osmania University Prof Kumar Molugaram announced the strategic repositioning of the university’s Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (CoE-AIML) as an institutional hub for Artificial Intelligence applications in smart cities, intelligent transportation, reliable healthcare systems and scalable infrastructure. The centre is envisioned as a national academic and technology resource platform to support government bodies, public sector units and inter-university collaborations.

Prof V Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), said the transition from traditional classrooms to AI- and Quantum-enabled ecosystems is no longer optional.