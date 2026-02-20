Allocate funds, fulfil all poll promises, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday requested the state government to allocate sufficient funds in the ensuing Budget to implement the unfulfilled election assurances of the Congress.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader recalled that the Congress assured the voters during the 2023 Assembly elections that it would implement six guarantees but it failed to allocate sufficient funds for the same in the last two years.

The former minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to earmark funds to provide Rs 4,000 monthly pension to the elderly and widows. The government should also allocate funds to provide Rs 2,500 monthly amount to women under Maha Lakshmi scheme.

The legislator from Sircilla also recalled that the government failed to fulfil the promise of enhancing the Rythu Bandhu amount to Rs 15,000 per year per acre. The government should also keep its assurance of providing funds to tenant farmers and farm labourers, he said.

Recalling that the Congress assured to provide two lakh government jobs within the first year of coming to power, Rama Rao demanded that the government should allocate funds for the same at least in the upcoming Budget and also provide funds to give dole to unemployed youth.

“I am writing this letter today because around 95 per cent election assurances of the Congress are pending for the last two years. If the government fails to provide funds even now, people will not tolerate this injustice,” he said.

“If the government fails to allocate sufficient funds in 2026-27 Budget, then the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues will not be able to travel around in the state,” he said.

The BRS leader said that the government had to provide two-wheelers to women students, clear the fee reimbursement dues and Rs 4,000 monthly pension to beedi workers. The government should also implement its another assurance of providing one tola gold to brides during their marriage. The Congress also assured to provide Rs 12,000 financial assistance to auto-rickshaw drivers, he added.