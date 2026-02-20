Farmers in Telangana find app-based urea booking difficult

KARIMNAGAR/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Farmers in parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district are facing difficulties in procuring urea due to problems with the fertiliser booking app, as many do not own smartphones or are unaware of how to use the digital platform.

Farmers claim nearly 60% of cultivators do not own smartphones. Even among those who do, several are unable to navigate the app. Rajaiah, a farmer from Huzurabad cultivating paddy on two acres, said he could not procure urea as he did not know how to use the app.

Recently, farmers staged a protest in Shankarapatnam mandal demanding restoration of the earlier manual distribution system, alleging delays under the app-based model.

In Karimnagar, collector Pamela Satpathy inspected fertiliser shops and godowns in Chintakunta village and reviewed stock and sales registers. She clarified that dealers can make online bookings on behalf of farmers who do not own smartphones.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, in-charge collector Garima Agrawal conducted a surprise inspection at Thangallapalli and reviewed booking records and stock positions. She said that from February 1, 92,735 bags of urea were supplied to the district.

Of the 84,068 farmers who booked fertilisers through the app, 79,948 have completed purchases. Currently, 11,694 bags are in stock, and 740 farmers are yet to collect their supply. She reiterated that there is no shortage of fertilisers.

Despite assurances, farmers continue to demand the restoration of the manual system, citing accessibility issues for small and marginal cultivators.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who is in charge of the erstwhile Karimnagar district, is reviewing measures to ensure smooth urea distribution in the region.