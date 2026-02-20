Justice league: Telangana HC hears CM Revanth Reddy’s pleas to quash two FIRs

HC seeks state reply in Revanth’s FIR quash petitions

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday heard two criminal petitions filed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking quashing of two FIRs registered against him in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The FIRs, No. 41/2023 registered at Mogulapally police station and No. 100/2023 registered at Bhupalapally police station, were booked under Sections 504 and 505(2) of the IPC. In both cases, the de facto complainant was Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, a former BRS MLA from Bhupalapally. During the hearing, the court directed the government to file its counter affidavit in the two criminal petitions. The judge also dispensed with the personal appearance of the chief minister before the Principal Special Judicial First-Class Magistrate for Excise Cases at Hyderabad and adjourned the matters to March 5, 2026, for further hearing. On February 5, 2026, Justice Sujana had issued notices to the state government and to the complainant, directing them to file their replies.