Justice league: Telangana HC hears CM Revanth Reddy’s pleas to quash two FIRs

HC seeks state reply in Revanth’s FIR quash petitions
Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday heard two criminal petitions filed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking quashing of two FIRs registered against him in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The FIRs, No. 41/2023 registered at Mogulapally police station and No. 100/2023 registered at Bhupalapally police station, were booked under Sections 504 and 505(2) of the IPC. In both cases, the de facto complainant was Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, a former BRS MLA from Bhupalapally. During the hearing, the court directed the government to file its counter affidavit in the two criminal petitions. The judge also dispensed with the personal appearance of the chief minister before the Principal Special Judicial First-Class Magistrate for Excise Cases at Hyderabad and adjourned the matters to March 5, 2026, for further hearing. On February 5, 2026, Justice Sujana had issued notices to the state government and to the complainant, directing them to file their replies.
Three criminal cases against DK Aruna quashed
Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed three criminal cases registered against Mahbubnagar BJP MP DK Aruna for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The cases, registered at three different police stations, accused the BJP leader of offences punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which relates to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant. Two of the cases stemmed from alleged election-related violations.
SEC response sought in plea against councillor
Hyderabad: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the SEC in a writ petition challenging the election Chilkala Bugga Ramulu as a councillor to the Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, alleging that he possessed three voter identity cards. The petition was filed by Eegala Ramulu, a resident of Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, seeking a direction to declare as illegal the inaction of the commissioner, the state chief electoral officer and others. The judge posted the matter to March 5 for further hearing.