Kavitha to launch new party in May

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday revealed her plans to launch a new political party in the state.Stating that the launch will be in May, Kavitha said that the party name will include ‘Telangana’.

“Telangana is our ‘mother board’. Samajika Telangana (Telangana and social justice) is our aim. We will run the party as per people’s aspirations,” she said while expressing confidence that her party will capture power in the state.

During an informal interaction with reporters, the former Nizamabad MP said that in the next Assembly elections, her first preference is to contest from Siddipet segment and the second choice Bodhan.

Claiming that her party will emerge as the main opposition in the state, soon after its launch, she said: “After we establish the party, the BJP won’t exist in the state. We will consistently question and corner the ruling Congress as well as BRS and BJP on their anti-people policies and misdeeds.”

Kavitha also revealed that her party will also contest in the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC and GHMC elections. “In ZPTC and MPTC elections, we will have electoral alliance with another party. If we are allotted an election symbol, we will contest the GHMC elections on our own symbol,” said.

Stating that her party will give priority to youth, she claimed that several BRS leaders were in touch with her to join her outfit.

When reporters tried to draw her attention to YS Sharmila merging her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress, she said: “Sharmila is not a failed leader. Now, she is the state president of a national party. Why aren’t we talking about male leaders who failed after launching political parties?”