Key projects lie unused in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Several major projects launched by the previous government to develop Nalgonda into a model city are lying idle, drawing criticism over the alleged waste of public funds.

An integrated market built at a cost of Rs 5 crore has not been inaugurated even after three years. The facility was intended to curb unhygienic roadside sales and provide better amenities for traders and consumers, but administrative delays have stalled its opening.

The KCR Urban Eco Park at Cherlapally, developed on 10 acres at Rs 3 crore, is also in neglect. Allegations suggest it was constructed within Full Tank Level limits of a waterbody during the previous BRS regime, leading to flooding during rains and damage to infrastructure. Residents say poor planning has rendered the park unusable and put public money at risk.

Vending sheds near NG College, built to relocate vendors and ease traffic on the Nalgonda-Hyd road, remain vacant. Vendors continue roadside business, leaving congestion and safety concerns unresolved.

Residents have urged the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation to operationalise these projects at the earliest.