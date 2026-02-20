Kharge, Rahul to Telangana Congress: Unity is strength

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who met Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi, had a brief and clear message for them: work closely together.

Kharge and Rahul held a meeting with Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and ministers. AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Meenakshi Natarajan were also present.

During the meeting, the AICC leaders reviewed the performance of the TPCC, discussed future strategies, the action plan and filling of nominated posts. Sources said the AICC leaders enquired about complaints made by ministers against each other and issued certain instructions on governance and party affairs.

Following the meeting, Kharge tweeted: “Our resolve for social welfare, economic empowerment and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in our guarantees. We will continue striving to realise the aspirations of every citizen and build a truly inclusive Telangana.”