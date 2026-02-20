Kharge, Rahul to Telangana Congress: Unity is strength

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who met Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi, had a brief and clear message for them: work closely together.
Kharge and Rahul held a meeting with Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and ministers. AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Meenakshi Natarajan were also present.
During the meeting, the AICC leaders reviewed the performance of the TPCC, discussed future strategies, the action plan and filling of nominated posts. Sources said the AICC leaders enquired about complaints made by ministers against each other and issued certain instructions on governance and party affairs.
Following the meeting, Kharge tweeted: “Our resolve for social welfare, economic empowerment and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in our guarantees. We will continue striving to realise the aspirations of every citizen and build a truly inclusive Telangana.”
Discussed delivery of key promises, policy initiatives, welfare schemes: CM Revanth Reddy
“After our emphatic victory in Telangana local body elections, we held a comprehensive review with Telangana leaders and ministers to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of Prajala Telangana,” the AICC president posted.
The chief minister said the discussions centred on the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the strategic roadmap for the coming years, including the delivery of key promises, governance priorities, major policy initiatives, developmental progress, people-centric outreach programmes, structural reforms and a commitment to social justice and inclusion.
Taking to X, Revanth further stated that the leadership was apprised of the empowerment and advancement of women, farmers and youth under the “Indiramma Praja Prabhutwam” since December 2023, as well as the expanding public support for the Congress government across regions, districts, urban and rural areas and all sections of society.
The guidance and inspiration received from the national leadership would further strengthen the state’s resolve to pursue comprehensive and inclusive development for Telangana, he added.
Mahesh Kumar Goud told reporters that AICC leaders appreciated the state leadership after reviewing the results of the Jubilee Hills byelection, panchayat elections and municipal elections. He claimed that 80% of people in the state were in favour of the Congress.
He said Rahul Gandhi enquired about the concept of Young India Integrated Residential Schools. “When we explained that Telangana has stood No. 1 in paddy production and procurement, Rahul Gandhi asked us to encourage other crops as well.
In the coming days too, we are committed to providing good governance and delivering better welfare schemes to the people of Telangana. A majority of the six guarantees are being implemented in the state. We have three and a half years for this. We will implement all the pending promises,” he said.
He added that the meeting happened in a cordial environment and all ministers expressed their opinions freely.
Rajagopal summoned
Mahesh Kumar Goud said efforts were being made to fill nominated posts and party positions by March 15. He said Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy’s remarks were discussed and that the party high command would summon him.
He also said discussions were held on selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. The AICC leaders, he said, told him they would discuss the matter with him and the chief minister within two days.
Resolve to pursue inclusive development
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, taking to X, said that the guidance and inspiration received from the national leadership would further strengthen the state’s resolve to pursue comprehensive and inclusive development for Telangana.