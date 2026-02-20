Revanth govt murdering democracy, cops acting like Congress agents: BRS leader Harish Rao

ADILABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the Revanth Reddy government is murdering democracy while police officers are acting like the agents of Congress.

The former minister was speaking to the media after visiting former MLA Balka Suman at the district prison where the latter was lodged after being arrested in a case related to alleged pelting of stones at Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy’s convoy at Kyathanpalli in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

“The Revanth Reddy government is blatantly violating all democratic principles. It is brutally murdering democracy. A few police officers are acting like Congress agents. They will pay the price for this behaviour when the BRS returns to power,” he said.

“The government has illegally arrested student leader and former MLA Balka Suman, who was actively involved in the Telangana movement. It also arrested Raji Reddy and Anil Laxmikant. There are prisons in Peddapalli and Asifabad under the Ramagundam Commissionerate, but police deliberately shift them to Adilabad jail, which is 200 km away from the Mancherial district,” he said.

Referring to the incident, the Siddipet MLA said: “The Congress councillors harassed the Dalit and tribal women councilors in front of minister Vivek in the council hall but he failed to respond.”

“The BRS councillors then went to Ramakrishnapur police station to lodge a complaint but police refused to register a case,” he added.

“Why were cases not registered against the Congress councillors who came to the council drunk? No cases were registered against those who destroyed the former ZP vice-chairman Raji Reddy’s car but illegal cases were filed against our councilors,” he said.

The former minister also alleged that the Congress goons were going to the police station and beating up BRS workers, who were arrested illegally.