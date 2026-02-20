Spurned lover attacks 27-year-old LLB student with hammer in Kudakuda

SURYAPET: A 27-year-old LLB student, Patteti Spandana, was allegedly attacked by a man in Kudakuda village on Thursday, reportedly over a spurned love interest.

According to police, Spandana is a resident of Alugunuru village in Nutankal mandal. She had come to stay at her sister’s residence in Snehanagar, Kudakuda in Suryapeta town, two days prior to the incident.

The accused, Boyindla Mahesh of Lingampalli village, allegedly confronted her over their relationship.

Police said he was upset over her decision to distance herself from him and had planned the attack. On Thursday morning, after noticing that she was alone at the house, he allegedly entered the premises and struck her repeatedly on the head with an iron hammer that he had purchased in advance.

On hearing her screams, residents rushed to the house and rescued her from the assailant.

She was immediately shifted to the Suryapet Government General Hospital in critical condition. Following medical advice, she was being shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Locals caught the accused while he was attempting to flee and allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by victim’s brother-in-law, police registered a case and further investigation is on.