Sridhar hard-sells Telangana’s AI growth story to US investors

HYDERABAD: Telangana is emerging as a leading hub for AI-driven innovation, offering significant opportunities for US investors, said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday.

Addressing a round-table conference with representatives of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in New Delhi, the minister highlighted state’s fast-growing AI ecosystem. The meeting was organised as part of India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Sridhar Babu said that Telangana’s world-class infrastructure and advanced technology ecosystem have created new avenues for global collaboration. The state government, he noted, is actively promoting public-private partnerships with leading American technology companies to accelerate innovation and investment.

The minister emphasised that forward-looking and stable policy frameworks have provided a strong foundation for AI research and development in Telangana. The government has also expanded the use of AI in governance, enabling real-time monitoring of public services to improve efficiency and transparency.

“Our goal is to shape Telangana into one of the world’s most important centres for AI innovation,” he stated, adding that the government is determined to compete with the rapidly evolving global technology landscape.

Announcing future plans, the IT minister said the upcoming state Budget will prioritise the establishment of an AI university and dedicated AI hubs, alongside measures to build a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of the emerging digital economy.