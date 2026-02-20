Stir in Khammam over slow road works

KHAMMAM: City residents have demanded that the Union government complete the widening of the Khammam railway station road on a priority basis, citing daily traffic congestion caused by the narrow stretch.

On Thursday, CPI(M) activists and locals staged a protest seeking its completion.

Party leader Y Vikram said the road widening had been underway for nearly a year. With the city’s expansion and rising passenger traffic to the railway station, congestion on the road had increased, he said.

He alleged that although the issue had been raised for several years, only one side of the road was cleared after the change of government, with a shopping complex demolished on one side. The work later stalled near Srinivas Theatre, Vikram said, calling for widening on both sides without political interference.