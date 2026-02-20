Telangana Assembly Speaker hears disqualification petition against MLA Kadiyam Srihari

HYDERABAD: Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Thursday heard the disqualification petition pending against MLA Kadiyam Srihari. BRS MLA and petitioner KP Vivekanand appeared before the Speaker and provided further information in support of his claim that Srihari had switched his loyalty to Congress.

Later speaking to reporters, Vivekananda exuded confidence that all the 10 BRS MLAs, who joined Congress, would be disqualified and elections would be held in segments represented by them.

He said that once the Speaker decides on the disqualification petitions against all the 10 MLAs, then the BRS would knock on the doors of the court. He recalled that Srihari campaigned for his daughter when she contested as an MP on Congress ticket.

Recalling that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao made Srihari as Deputy Chief Minister, Vivekananda demanded immediate resignation of Srihari as an MLA, if he had any morals.