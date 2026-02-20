Telangana HC seeks reply from Centre, State on use of poisonous agro-chemical

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took up a public interest litigation questioning the continued manufacture and use of Paraquat, a highly toxic agrochemical linked to over 200 deaths annually in the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued notices to the Central and state authorities after taking cognisance of a letter petition.
The petition said Paraquat is extremely toxic and even small amounts can cause severe organ damage or death. It claimed that Telangana has seen a rise in fatalities due to accidental exposure during farm spraying and cases of self-harm. More than 200 deaths are reported every year, though the actual number could be higher due to underreporting in rural areas, it added.
The plea also noted that several countries, including those in the European Union, as well as China and Brazil, have banned Paraquat because of its harmful effects. Despite this, it continues to be manufactured and widely used in Telangana.
The petitioner sought a direction to ban the manufacture, sale and use of Paraquat in the state, tighten regulation of hazardous agrochemicals and create public awareness about safer alternatives. The matter was posted for further hearing after four weeks.
GHMC split: Responses sought by March 25
The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought responses from the state and Union governments on a petition challenging the GHMC reorganisation. It directed both governments to file counter-affidavits in a writ petition filed by businessman D Gurava Reddy.
The petitioner has challenged G.O.Ms.No.55 dated February 11, under which GHMC was reorganised and new corporations were created. He argued that the order violates the Census Act and Census Rules, 1990. The plea also cited circulars calling for details of jurisdictional changes up to specific dates, which the petitioner claimed amounted to a freeze on altering municipal boundaries until the Census process is completed.
He contended that issuing the GO during this period was illegal and sought a stay on its implementation until the Census 2027 is completed. He also asked the Court to maintain GHMC boundaries as they stood on December 31, 2025. The Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Union government and the Registrar General of India, and the Advocate General for Telangana, sought three weeks’ time to file their responses. The matter was posted for further hearing on March 25.