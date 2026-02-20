Telangana HC seeks reply from Centre, State on use of poisonous agro-chemical

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took up a public interest litigation questioning the continued manufacture and use of Paraquat, a highly toxic agrochemical linked to over 200 deaths annually in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued notices to the Central and state authorities after taking cognisance of a letter petition.

The petition said Paraquat is extremely toxic and even small amounts can cause severe organ damage or death. It claimed that Telangana has seen a rise in fatalities due to accidental exposure during farm spraying and cases of self-harm. More than 200 deaths are reported every year, though the actual number could be higher due to underreporting in rural areas, it added.

The plea also noted that several countries, including those in the European Union, as well as China and Brazil, have banned Paraquat because of its harmful effects. Despite this, it continues to be manufactured and widely used in Telangana.

The petitioner sought a direction to ban the manufacture, sale and use of Paraquat in the state, tighten regulation of hazardous agrochemicals and create public awareness about safer alternatives. The matter was posted for further hearing after four weeks.