Two Education department officials arrested for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested two officials of the School Education department for allegedly accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe.

Officials said Sangeena Phaniraj, Superintendent (General) in the office of the Commissioner and Director of School Education, Saifabad, was caught while allegedly demanding and accepting the amount. The bribe was sought for processing a school’s application for a CBSE No Objection Certificate for the 2026–27 academic year and forwarding the file.

The money was allegedly collected through Gummidala Sridhar, Senior Assistant in the office of the District Educational Officer, Rangareddy. Acting on a complaint, the ACB City Range-I unit laid a trap and recovered the tainted amount from the second accused.

Both were arrested and are being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally. Further investigation is on.

The ACB urged citizens to report instances of bribery by public servants and said complaints could be lodged through the toll-free number 1064. ACB Telangana is also accessible via WhatsApp at 9440446106, on Facebook under the name Telangana ACB and on X at @TelanganaACB. Officials assured that the identity of complainants would be kept strictly confidential.

ACB finds municipal office lapse-ridden

HYDERABAD: The ACB conducted surprise raids at the office of the Dundigal Municipal Commissioner in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and reported alleged irregularities in administration and financial transactions. Acting on inputs, teams searched the premises with audit and technical officials. Chats indicated suspected bribery involving the town planning supervisor, while some unauthorised transactions were allegedly routed to a firm linked to the supervisor’s husband. One assistant municipal commissioner and five outsourced staff were absent without authorisation. Attendance of sanitary workers was allegedly manipulated through SFAS. Lapses in building permissions were found and records will be examined further