Vemulawada temple clarifies Anna Prasadam not dumped, says routine immersion caused confusion

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Temple authorities denied allegations that Anna Prasadam was dumped into a garbage truck at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada, issuing a clarification to dispel confusion among devotees.

In a press statement, authorities clarified that the material seen being transported in a garbage tractor on Wednesday was not Anna Prasadam meant for distribution. They explained that after Anna Pooja, the cooked rice applied to the Shiva Linga is distributed as prasadam, while the excess portion and the rice mixed with flowers and tilak are removed as part of the regular process and later immersed in the local temple tank.

Officials noted that immersing the removed material in the temple tank after the ritual is a long-standing practice. They further stated that the cooked rice used in the ritual is usually transported in a separate vehicle for immersion in a local tank every day.

Devotees, however, expressed confusion over the official statement. “After Anna Pooja, a portion of the cooked rice applied to the Shiva Linga is traditionally distributed to devotees. This has been followed for generations,” said a devotee of Lord Shiva. Authorities reiterated that the material dumped on Wednesday was not what Anna Prasadam intended for distribution, but the manner in which it was transported led to a misunderstanding.