17 year wait for beds at Jeedimetla ESI

HYDERABAD: A government order (GO) issued to set up a 10-bed retention centre at the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Diagnostic Centre in Jeedimetla is yet to be implemented. The order was issued by the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department of the undivided Andhra Pradesh on January 12, 2009.

The Director of Insurance Medical Services (DIMS) had brought to the government’s notice that the ESI Diagnostic Centre at Jeedimetla was catering to the medical needs of about one lakh insured persons and their families.

The outpatient (OP) department of the diagnostic centre attends to about 1,000 to 1,500 patients per day. Emergency cases are also handled; however, those requiring hospitalisation have to be referred to ESI Hospital, Sanathnagar — about 15 km away from the Jeedimetla centre — causing inconvenience to patients and their families residing in the area.

The DIMS had requested 19 permanent posts and 13 posts on an outsourcing basis to establish a 10-bed retention ward at the ESI Diagnostic Centre in Jeedimetla.

The 19 permanent posts included one civil surgeon, nine junior assistants (including a medical record clerk), four auxiliary nurse midwives, two darkroom assistants and three operation theatre assistants. The 13 outsourced posts included dressers, ECG technicians and lab attendants.

The state government had sanctioned the required posts and directed the department to ensure that the GO was implemented. However, even 17 years after the order was issued, the retention centre remains only on paper.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the lack of funds was creating hurdles.

