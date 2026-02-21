24-storey super-specialty hospital in Wrangal to open in April

WARANGAL: The 24-storey Warangal Super Speciality Hospital, the first of its kind in Telangana, is set to begin diagnostic services from April 2026. Spread across 56 acres and 39 guntas, the hospital is nearing completion and is expected to mark a major boost to healthcare infrastructure for people in North Telangana.

According to data obtained by TNIE, 35 operation theatres (OTs) have been set up for patient services. The hospital premises include 186 residential quarters for doctors and staff.

An auditorium with a seating capacity of 350 has also been constructed. Around 250 dharamshala rooms for patients’ attendants have been provided on the ground and first floors.

The Super Speciality Hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 1,371 crore and houses multiple facilities, including a laundry unit on the ground floor, kitchen and dining areas on the ground and first floors, a mortuary block on the ground floor and a separate utility block. Constructed over 1,970,605 square feet, the hospital will have 2,018 beds.

It is among the largest super-speciality hospitals in South Asia and is set to commence services in the historic city of Warangal. The Congress government has envisioned it as part of a larger medical hub in the state. The project was planned, and funds were released in 2021 with an initial estimate of Rs 1,100 crore, later revised to Rs 1,371 crore.