25 students, two teachers fall ill due to food poisoning in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: As many as 25 students and two teachers fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Regode mandal headquarters.

The students, who had been suffering from severe stomach pain since Thursday night, were shifted to a nearby hospital on Friday. According to police, the students and teachers had eaten egg curry for lunch on Thursday, after which 25 students and two teachers developed severe illness.

Although nearly 250 people had eaten the meal, only 25 students began experiencing stomach pain on Thursday night. As a precautionary measure, hostel staff shifted the students and the two teachers to the hospital the following morning. Doctors said that their condition stabilised after receiving treatment.

Hospital sources said that four teachers had come to assign internal marks for Class 10 students, and two of them, who ate the same meal, also fell ill. Officials and police rushed to the spot and inquired about the medical treatment being provided.

After learning that students had fallen ill, several parents rushed to the hospital. They breathed a sigh of relief after doctors assured them that their children were out of danger.