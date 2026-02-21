ACB traps court staff accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

BHUPALPALLY: Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a steno grade-1 and two subordinates red-handed while accepting `5,000 at the District Principal and Sessions Court in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, the accused accepted the bribe through subordinates, Kommu Sunitha and Punnam Rajitha, from the complainant for handing over a certified copy of the judgment.

The complainant approached ACB officials, who hatched a plan and trapped the accused. The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the accused.

Doc writer held for accepting Rs 16K bribe

ACB officials on Friday arrested a private document writer, Md Rashee, at the sub-registrar office in Manthani for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer. The accused allegedly demanded money to process and facilitate the registration of property documents belonging to a farmer from Puttapaka village.