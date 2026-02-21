AI education soon in all govt schools in Peddapalli district

HYDERABAD: The Peddapalli district administration is considering expanding an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based education initiative across government schools in the district.

Following the success of the pilot programme launched at the Zilla Parishad High School in Adavi Srirampur, District Collector Koya Sree Harsha has initiated discussions with Telangana Fiber (T-Fiber) to introduce a structured AI-based computer education and awareness programme for students and teachers across Peddapalli.

If approved, the rollout will ensure teacher training alongside student learning to enable sustainable classroom integration of AI concepts and will likely be implemented in the next academic year.

Through T-Fiber, nearly 1,000 households in Adavi Srirampur have been connected with high-speed broadband, transforming a village that once had negligible internet access into one that now records an average daily data consumption of nearly 15 terabytes. At the centre of this transformation is “Telangana’s First Rural AI Lab” established at the Zilla Parishad High School in the village.

Under T-Fiber’s service brand T-NxT, in collaboration with MoU partner SuperTeacher Edu Reforms, a structured one-month hybrid Computer Education and AI Awareness Programme was implemented. Students and teachers were trained in foundational AI concepts, digital literacy, digital citizenship, and LMS-driven capacity building, with certifications awarded upon completion.

T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad Panneru said that AI Srirampur stands as a grassroots example of inclusive AI, demonstrating that artificial intelligence is not confined to conference halls but is actively shaping learning outcomes in rural Telangana.