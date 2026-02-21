AI ‘mankind’s greatest invention’, needs a national war room: CM Revath Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing AI as “mankind’s greatest invention”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday proposed a national Artificial Intelligence (AI) war room with participation from the Union government and states to track rapid developments in the sector, alongside the creation of an India AI Council and a dedicated AI ministry at the Central and state levels.
Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Revanth outlined five proposals, including the war room, an Apex AI Council on the lines of the GST Council or NITI Aayog, and the establishment of an AI startup hub in Hyderabad with Union government support.
Calling for an urgent assessment of AI-led job losses, he said India must invest heavily in reskilling and support those displaced by automation. “India cannot delay this any more. We need a fund for AI startups so our youth can work across AI and aim to build unicorns. Telangana can set up an AI startup space for the entire country with Union government support,” he said.
Addressing policymakers, technology experts and industry leaders, the chief minister described AI as “mankind’s greatest invention”, comparing its impact to the discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel and the Industrial Revolution. He congratulated the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for organising the summit.
Revanth said that unlike earlier inventions that enhanced physical labour, AI challenges human intellectual dominance and, combined with robotics, brings together cognitive and physical capabilities. He cautioned that India must not miss the AI transition as it did earlier industrial shifts, noting that while the country excelled in services and software, it failed to create global technology products.
The chief minister said India must move from being a user of global platforms to a producer and owner of AI technologies, and should lead across the AI stack, including GPU chip manufacturing, green energy and data storage, platforms, core AI languages, applications and AI-driven services.
Outlining a roadmap, the chief minister reiterated the need for a national AI war room, a world-class AI university with campuses across India focused on original research, and immediate steps to manufacture GPU chips and secure rare earth minerals as part of the global AI supply chain.
He also proposed a national assessment of AI-driven job displacement, a national AI fund to back startups and youth-led innovation, and Telangana’s offer to host an AI startup village for the country.
Revanth suggested hosting AI summits every six months in different cities to sustain momentum and invited global and national institutions to partner with Telangana on AI innovation and governance.