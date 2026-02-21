AI ‘mankind’s greatest invention’, needs a national war room: CM Revath Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing AI as “mankind’s greatest invention”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday proposed a national Artificial Intelligence (AI) war room with participation from the Union government and states to track rapid developments in the sector, alongside the creation of an India AI Council and a dedicated AI ministry at the Central and state levels.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Revanth outlined five proposals, including the war room, an Apex AI Council on the lines of the GST Council or NITI Aayog, and the establishment of an AI startup hub in Hyderabad with Union government support.

Calling for an urgent assessment of AI-led job losses, he said India must invest heavily in reskilling and support those displaced by automation. “India cannot delay this any more. We need a fund for AI startups so our youth can work across AI and aim to build unicorns. Telangana can set up an AI startup space for the entire country with Union government support,” he said.

Addressing policymakers, technology experts and industry leaders, the chief minister described AI as “mankind’s greatest invention”, comparing its impact to the discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel and the Industrial Revolution. He congratulated the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for organising the summit.