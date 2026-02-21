AIMIM objects to separate chamber for deputy mayor

KARIMNAGAR: A political row erupted over allotment of a separate chamber for deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar with AIMIM district president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain raising the issue with the district collector.

On Friday, the AIMIM leader submitted a representation to District Collector Pamela Satpathy, objecting to the allocation of a separate chamber for the deputy mayor at the MCK office.

In his complaint, Hussain stated that there was no provision under the Municipal Corporation Act for allotting a dedicated chamber to the deputy mayor. He wondered why Karimnagar alone had a deputy mayor’s chamber when similar arrangements do not exist elsewhere.

It may be recalled that in the recent MCK elections, BJP corporator Y Sunil Rao was elected as deputy mayor.