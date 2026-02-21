Chemist killed in fire at reactor in Nalgonda chemical factory

NALGONDA: A chemist was killed after a fire broke out at VJ Sai Chemical Company in Dothigudem village of Bhoodan Pochampally mandal on Friday.

The deceased, Dhara Praveen (39), a resident of Gattusingaram village in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district, was burnt alive while filling a reactor with solvent. He had been working at the unit for the past eight months.

According to ACP Madhusudan Reddy, the incident occurred around 2.20 pm when Praveen was pumping solvent into the reactor using drums. During the process, sparks flew out, triggering a ball of fire that was so intense that it appeared like a blast. While Praveen was caught in the flames, another worker, Krishnaswamy, managed to run downstairs.

Plant in-charge Shivanarayana attempted to extinguish the fire, but Praveen had already succumbed to his injuries by the time the flames were brought under control.

Following the incident, Choutuppal RDO N Shekar Reddy and ACP V Madhusudan Reddy visited the site and questioned the management on safety measures at the plant.

A Clues Team also inspected the spot and collected evidence.