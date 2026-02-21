CM Revanth Reddy highlights Telangana policies at Sergio Gor’s dinner

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday attended a dinner hosted by the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, at the Chief of Mission’s residence in Delhi.

Several global leaders and industry heads, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel Limited and others attended.

The chief minister interacted with the dignitaries and business leaders, highlighting Telangana’s progressive industrial policy, world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly ecosystem.