Consumer panel fines ‘habitual litigant’ Rs 10,000 for toilet repair case at PVR

HYDERABAD: Terming the complainant a “habitual litigant”, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, dismissed a complaint against Bigtree Entertainment Private Limited and PVR Limited and imposed costs of Rs 10,000 for filing what it described as a false, frivolous and vexatious case.

The order arose from a complaint filed by Suresh Kumar Amruthaluri, who alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after finding toilets under repair during a screening of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 10, 2022. He had booked four tickets through the BookMyShow portal for a 4.30 pm show at PVR Cinemas, Screen 5, at Inorbit Mall in Madhapur.

According to the complaint, a display board at the multiplex indicated that the toilets were under repair, and staff informed him that the work had been ongoing for about a week. He argued that screening films across six screens without functional toilets amounted to deficiency in service.

He sought refund of ticket amounts not only for himself but for all audience members who attended screenings between July 3 and July 13, 2022, along with compensation for mental agony, costs and alleged unfair trade practices. In an alternative plea, he sought a direction requiring the CEOs of the companies to stand before the commission for a full working day.