‘Contagious’ Inter exam stress envelops parents

HYDERABAD: With the Intermediate Public Examinations (theory) fast approaching, anxiety levels are once again rising among families across Telangana.
The 24/7 mental health helpline Tele Manas has reported a noticeable increase in exam-related distress calls — most of them from anxious parents rather than students.
According to Tele Manas officials, the helpline is currently receiving around 20 to 25 calls per day, largely from parents worried about their children’s performance and future prospects. However, the numbers are lower compared to the same period last year, when the helpline handled nearly 50 to 60 calls daily.
Experts attribute the decline to improved awareness about mental health, better stress management practices among students and families, and proactive counselling initiatives. They also point out that compared to the previous year, instances of suicidal tendencies among Intermediate students ahead of examinations have drastically reduced this year.
In 2023, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) launched Tele Manas services specifically to help students cope with exam stress. The services are continuing this year as well, offering round-the-clock psychological support.
Speaking to TNIE, Jawaharlal Nehru P, senior psychologist at Tele Manas, said the centre is receiving 20–25 calls daily, with most inquiries coming from parents.
“Today’s generation of students appears less fearful about examinations. Many say they are comfortable even with average marks. The pressure is largely coming from parents,” he observed.
A significant number of student callers are those staying in hostels. Many report burnout caused by inadequate facilities, relentless academic schedules, limited recreational opportunities, and emotional isolation. “They feel they are in continuous competition. Even close friends begin to see each other as rivals over a single mark,” he said.
The psychologist explained that whenever calls are received from students and parents, counsellors advise them to treat examination results as feedback rather than a life-defining verdict. Marks, he said, simply reflect current performance and can be improved with focused effort.
Counsellors also emphasise the importance of emotional regulation alongside academic preparation. Adequate sleep — a minimum of six hours daily — is crucial for memory consolidation and mental balance. Sleep deprivation can trigger irritability, headaches, psychosomatic symptoms, and chronic anxiety, he said.
The Tele Manas team has warned that performance anxiety, often fuelled by parental expectations and social comparisons, can impair concentration, memory recall, and overall exam performance.
“Examinations are temporary, but health is permanent. Balanced preparation, emotional support, and realistic expectations are essential for long-term success,” the psychologist added.