‘Contagious’ Inter exam stress envelops parents

HYDERABAD: With the Intermediate Public Examinations (theory) fast approaching, anxiety levels are once again rising among families across Telangana.

The 24/7 mental health helpline Tele Manas has reported a noticeable increase in exam-related distress calls — most of them from anxious parents rather than students.

According to Tele Manas officials, the helpline is currently receiving around 20 to 25 calls per day, largely from parents worried about their children’s performance and future prospects. However, the numbers are lower compared to the same period last year, when the helpline handled nearly 50 to 60 calls daily.

Experts attribute the decline to improved awareness about mental health, better stress management practices among students and families, and proactive counselling initiatives. They also point out that compared to the previous year, instances of suicidal tendencies among Intermediate students ahead of examinations have drastically reduced this year.

In 2023, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) launched Tele Manas services specifically to help students cope with exam stress. The services are continuing this year as well, offering round-the-clock psychological support.

Speaking to TNIE, Jawaharlal Nehru P, senior psychologist at Tele Manas, said the centre is receiving 20–25 calls daily, with most inquiries coming from parents.