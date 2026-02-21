Fire breaks out at Ameerpet coaching hub, sparks panic

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at Aditya Enclave, a building housing several coaching institutes in Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, on Friday morning, triggering panic among students and staff. While some managed to exit on their own, others were rescued by fire and other department personnel. No casualties have been reported.

Jubilee Hills DCP A Ramana Reddy said the fire was caused by a short circuit at a power supply panel in the Nilagiri block, following which shops in the building were asked to remain closed. Panjagutta traffic inspector G Sanjeev, who was on his way to the station, noticed smoke billowing from the building and alerted locals and police personnel, who joined the rescue efforts.