MCC violation: Pilot Rohith, eight others get anticipatory bail

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to BRS leader and former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and eight others in a case related to alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the recently held municipal elections. The petitioners were accused of forcibly entering the counting booth where votes for the municipal elections in Tandur were being counted on February 13, 2026. A crime was registered at the Vikarabad Town Police Station, naming Rohith Reddy as A1. The offences invoked against them were under Sections 223, 132, 126(2) read with 189(2) of the BNS, relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction in connection with the election process. The court observed that the complaint, in the given circumstances, was not maintainable in law. Justice Sujana granted anticipatory bail to all nine petitioners, subject to conditions.