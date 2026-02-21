MCC violation: Pilot Rohith, eight others get anticipatory bail

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to BRS leader and former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and eight others in a case related to alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the recently held municipal elections. The petitioners were accused of forcibly entering the counting booth where votes for the municipal elections in Tandur were being counted on February 13, 2026. A crime was registered at the Vikarabad Town Police Station, naming Rohith Reddy as A1. The offences invoked against them were under Sections 223, 132, 126(2) read with 189(2) of the BNS, relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction in connection with the election process. The court observed that the complaint, in the given circumstances, was not maintainable in law. Justice Sujana granted anticipatory bail to all nine petitioners, subject to conditions.
HC quashes criminal cases against OU Arts College prof
The Telangana High Court on Friday quashed two criminal cases registered against Professor C Kasim, lecturer and principal of Arts College at Osmania University in connection with a dharna staged on the varsity campus. The cases stemmed from allegations that Professor Kasim had staged a dharna in violation of an order issued by the Registrar, prohibiting protests on the campus. Police had invoked Section 188 of the IPC. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate T Rahul contended that Section 188 IPC falls within the ambit of Section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bars courts from taking cognizance of such offences except upon a written complaint by the concerned public servant. The court held that the mandatory requirement under Section 195 CrPC had not been complied with and quashed both proceedings.