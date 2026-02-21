New sanitation push ties your trash to your tax

HYDERABAD: In a major overhaul of urban sanitation, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has proposed linking garbage collection charges with property tax as part of a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for solid waste management. The move aims to improve compliance and ensure financial sustainability of sanitation services across the three city municipal corporations.
As part of the proposed changes, a revised monthly rate chart has been introduced for residential properties. Slums and houses below 500 sq ft will be exempt, while 500–1000 sq ft will be charged Rs 100, 2000–2500 sq ft will be charged Rs 150, 2500–3000 sq ft will be charged Rs 200 and above 3000 sq ft will be charged Rs 300.
The move is part of a broader push by MAUD to overhaul urban sanitation through a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Swachh Autos and solid waste management across the three city municipal corporations. The reforms aim to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection, eliminate GVPs, introduce GPS-based monitoring and implement a performance-linked incentive and penalty framework.
Night sweeping will be introduced under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), while zonal-level tenders will be floated for major roads in the interim. Existing sanitation workers will be redeployed to internal roads.
Under the new SOP, route mapping will ensure complete ward coverage with mandatory daily door-to-door collection. Swachh Auto tippers will be required to service every household, adhere to fixed timings and report at transfer stations, with GPS tracking and weighment monitoring. GVPs will temporarily have dumper bins for a maximum of one year, with the long-term goal of eliminating open dumping.
Officials said digital monitoring will help prevent route skipping and improve accountability. Waste concessionaire Ramky will be responsible for clearing GVPs and hotspots and deploying machinery for timely operations. In newly merged or underserved areas, Ramky will also handle primary waste collection.
A structured incentive and penalty system will be introduced to improve efficiency. Swachh Auto operators will receive performance-based incentives, while service lapses will attract penalties. Routes covering slums or multi-storeyed buildings will receive an additional 10% payment. Vehicles that have completed EMI payments will enter into fresh contracts with GHMC under the revised framework.
Bulk waste management will be handled exclusively by Ramky, with new electric vehicles to be deployed and existing ones retrofitted. Civic bodies will also promote home composting through incentive schemes.
The SOP also introduces strict norms for Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management. Builders must use authorised processing agencies, while transport of C&D waste without registration and GPS tracking will be prohibited. Enforcement will involve traffic police, HYDRAA and GHMC, with violations attracting heavy penalties and vehicle seizure for repeat offences.
MAUD special chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has constituted a three-member committee to finalise operational details by the end of this month.
Protest erupts against bulk waste plan
Swachh Auto drivers staged a protest in front of the GHMC head office on Friday against the proposed move to hand over bulk waste collection to Ramky. The drivers demanded that collection from eateries remain with them, in addition to door-to-door services. The protest comes amid the state government’s push to improve sanitation following the formation of three new municipal corporations
Key reforms under new SOP
Garbage charges via property tax to improve compliance
100% door-to-door waste collection
GPS tracking & weighment monitoring for Swachh Autos
Strict route mapping to prevent skipping households
Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) to be eliminated within one year
Ramky to handle bulk waste & hotspot clearance
Performance-based incentives for Swachh Auto operators
Penalty system for service lapses
Extra 10% payment for routes covering slums & multi-storey buildings
Night sweeping under CRMP, interim tenders for major roads
Electric vehicles for waste collection, old ones to be retrofitted
SHGs to manage hotspots & drive awareness campaigns
Push for home composting in households & gated communities
Strict C&D waste rules:
Mandatory registration & GPS tracking
Heavy penalties, vehicle seizure for violations