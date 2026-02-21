New sanitation push ties your trash to your tax

HYDERABAD: In a major overhaul of urban sanitation, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has proposed linking garbage collection charges with property tax as part of a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for solid waste management. The move aims to improve compliance and ensure financial sustainability of sanitation services across the three city municipal corporations.

As part of the proposed changes, a revised monthly rate chart has been introduced for residential properties. Slums and houses below 500 sq ft will be exempt, while 500–1000 sq ft will be charged Rs 100, 2000–2500 sq ft will be charged Rs 150, 2500–3000 sq ft will be charged Rs 200 and above 3000 sq ft will be charged Rs 300.

The move is part of a broader push by MAUD to overhaul urban sanitation through a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Swachh Autos and solid waste management across the three city municipal corporations. The reforms aim to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection, eliminate GVPs, introduce GPS-based monitoring and implement a performance-linked incentive and penalty framework.

Night sweeping will be introduced under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), while zonal-level tenders will be floated for major roads in the interim. Existing sanitation workers will be redeployed to internal roads.