Panel to identify and help Telangana protagonists

NIZAMABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday announced that the state government will constitute a committee to officially identify Telangana activists and martyrs who participated in the separate statehood movement and address their needs. He stated that the primary objective of the government is to ensure they are able to lead a life of dignity.

The minister was addressing media persons after the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Kuragayala Umarani. The event was attended by TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Nizamabad Rural MLA R Bhupathi Reddy, Government Adviser Md Shabbir Ali, Chairman of the Urdu Academy Taher Bin Hamdan, DCC President K Nagesh Reddy, Deputy Mayor Salma Tahseen and other officials.

Prabhakar revealed that he and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud had previously discussed the various issues confronting Telangana activists with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. In response, the Chief Minister has expressed his intent to extend assistance to them.

The proposed committee will be tasked with formally recognising Telangana activists who endured imprisonment, faced legal challenges, suffered harassment, or made the ultimate sacrifice as martyrs during the movement. Following this recognition, the government will roll out benefits including the allotment of 250-square-yard housing plots, employment opportunities, and financial aid, along with other support measures.