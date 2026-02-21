Pastor loses Rs 22.8L in digital arrest

HYDERABAD: A 62-year-old pastor from Secunderabad lost Rs 22.8 lakh in a digital arrest after cyberfraudsters falsely claimed he was involved in a criminal case and kept him under virtual surveillance for over 10 days.

Hyderabad Cybercrime police said the victim received a call on February 9 from a man identifying himself as Rahul Kumar Sharma from the CBI, Bengaluru, who claimed a case had been registered against him in connection with illegal advertisements and abusive messages. The fraudster sent a fake FIR, which was later deleted.

Subsequently, a woman posing as a CBI officer from Mumbai contacted him, claiming she was investigating a money laundering case involving one Sadhakhath Khan, allegedly linked to the victim. The fraudsters claimed an ATM card in his name was used in transactions worth Rs 3 crore and that he had earned Rs 75 lakh as commission.