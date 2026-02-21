Rahul may lead protest against repeal of NREGA

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a massive public meeting in Mulugu district in the second or third week of March as part of a nationwide protest against the repeal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi has personally expressed interest in participating in the protest and suggested that the Telangana Congress leadership organise a public rally in the Adivasi-dominated region.

The programme is expected to be held in Mulugu Assembly segment, where a significant proportion of residents are enrolled under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

It may be mentioned here that Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka was recently appointed as a core member of the AICC coordination committee to oversee the party’s nationwide campaign — MGNREGA Bachao Sangram.

The party leadership is learnt to have entrusted Seethakka with the responsibility of organising the proposed public meeting in Mulugu, given the region’s strong dependence on MGNREGA for livelihood security.

Sources pointed out that Telangana holds significance in the history of the employment guarantee programme as the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government drew heavily from experiences in the region while making MGNREGA a legal entitlement to work.