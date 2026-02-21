Telangana HC agrees to hear PIL against illegal structures in Nirmal lake

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday overruled official objections and listed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging illegal constructions within the FTL of Dharmasagar lake in Nirmal district for early hearing.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, passed the order after hearing preliminary submissions in the matter.

The PIL has been filed by N Shravan, a resident of Nirmal district, alleging inaction on the part of the state authorities in preventing and removing alleged illegal constructions raised within the FTL limits of the water body. The petitioner contended that despite submitting representations to the revenue authorities, including officials from the Irrigation and Municipal departments, no effective steps were taken to curb the alleged encroachments.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel PR Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy submitted that show cause notices had been issued to certain encroachers. However, he argued that no concrete follow-up action was taken, and illegal constructions were continuing within the notified FTL area without obtaining requisite permissions from the competent authorities.